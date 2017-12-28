Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies goal Wednesday
Guentzel registered a goal against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Guentzel's crucial goal tied the game with just 1:40 remaining in the contest and ultimately allowed Pittsburgh to earn the shootout win. It also marked the end of a 10-game drought for the youngster. If the Penguins can get the winger back on track, they can quickly become the dominant offense they were during last season's Stanley Cup championship run.
