Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies lone goal in loss
Guentzel scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Guentzel put an end to his two-game mini-slump with the lone goal for the Penguins. He's up to 18 goals, 37 points and 114 shots through 36 games. Guentzel will likely end 2019-20 with a similar line to his 40-goal, 76-point campaign from last year, which makes him universally valuable in fantasy.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-assist night•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides lone goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Last year no fluke•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two-point outing•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Explodes for four points•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot versus Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.