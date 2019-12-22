Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies lone goal in loss

Guentzel scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Guentzel put an end to his two-game mini-slump with the lone goal for the Penguins. He's up to 18 goals, 37 points and 114 shots through 36 games. Guentzel will likely end 2019-20 with a similar line to his 40-goal, 76-point campaign from last year, which makes him universally valuable in fantasy.