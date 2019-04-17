Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies lone score
Guentzel scored the Penguins' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 on Tuesday. The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first-round series.
The 24-year-old found an open spot in the offensive zone, and Sidney Crosby set Guentzel up with a beautiful feed to set up his goal in the first minute of the game. At the time, it seemed like that was going to set the tone for the Penguins avoiding elimination Tuesday. Instead, the Islanders tied the game within the next two minutes, and the Penguins didn't score again. Despite his goal Tuesday, Guentzel came up small in the series, as that was his only point. He was hardly alone, though, as the Penguins only scored six goals in the sweep.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Taps keg for 40th time this year•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Best sniper on team of studs•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Creeping closer to 40 goals•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two more points•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Continues racking up goals•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Rakes in two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...