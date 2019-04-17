Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies lone score

Guentzel scored the Penguins' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 on Tuesday. The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first-round series.

The 24-year-old found an open spot in the offensive zone, and Sidney Crosby set Guentzel up with a beautiful feed to set up his goal in the first minute of the game. At the time, it seemed like that was going to set the tone for the Penguins avoiding elimination Tuesday. Instead, the Islanders tied the game within the next two minutes, and the Penguins didn't score again. Despite his goal Tuesday, Guentzel came up small in the series, as that was his only point. He was hardly alone, though, as the Penguins only scored six goals in the sweep.