Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies two points

Guentzel notched two helpers in a 5-0 win over the Flyers in Wednesday's Game 4.

A combination of skating alongside Sidney Crosby and the Flyers having issues in net have helped Guentzel find success in this postseason. The 23-year-old has seven points in this series, although admittedly four of them came in Game 1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories