Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies two scores

Guentzel scored two goals including the game winner Tuesday versus the Panthers.

His performance was highlighted by his overtime score. Sidney Crosby flicked the puck over the Panthers' defenseman, and Guentzel won a race and deked out Roberto Luongo for the win. This is Guentzel's second straight two-goal game, and the 24-year-old continues to extend his career high with 33 scores on the season.

