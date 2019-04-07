Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Taps keg for 40th time this year
Guentzel scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Guentzel scored his 40th goal of the season in the third period Saturday to force the game into overtime. That solidified the Pens' position in the standings and kept them from slipping into the wild card spot. Guentzel has seen huge growth in his game in his third season. He had 16 goals in 40 games in 2016-17 and 22 goals in 82 games last season. Sidney Crosby finally has an elite winger to play beside.
