Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-assist night

Guentzel had three assists and one shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Guentzel drew the primary assist on both of Bryan Rust's goals in the second period, then assisted on Jack Johnson's third-period goal. Guentzel has been on a scoring tear, hitting the scoresheet in 12 of his last 14 games, with six multi-point games in that stretch. The 25-year-old has 17 goals and 36 points in 33 games this season.