Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-assist night
Guentzel had three assists and one shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.
Guentzel drew the primary assist on both of Bryan Rust's goals in the second period, then assisted on Jack Johnson's third-period goal. Guentzel has been on a scoring tear, hitting the scoresheet in 12 of his last 14 games, with six multi-point games in that stretch. The 25-year-old has 17 goals and 36 points in 33 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides lone goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Last year no fluke•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two-point outing•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Explodes for four points•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot versus Flames•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Breakaway goal serves as winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.