Guentzel had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over Vegas.

His goal tied the game at 3-3 in the third on a one-timer set up by Evgeni Malkin during a 4-on-3 power play. It was a big one -- it ended Pittsburgh's drought with the man-advantage at 18. Guentzel is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists) and he has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 20 contests. He's on pace to replicate his 40-goal, 84-point career mark from last season.