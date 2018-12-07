Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three helpers in blowout win
Guentzel dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Guentzel also tied Kris Letang's game-high total of six shots. He was one of three Penguins to record at least three points in this one -- joining Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel, the latter of whom totaled four points courtesy of two goals and two assists. All three goals scored by Crosby or Kessel were assisted by Guentzel, as New York had no answer for the trio.
