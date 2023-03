Guentzel logged two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

Guentzel opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the game, stuffing a rebound behind Sam Montembeault. Guentzel would add an assist on Evgeni Malkin's power-play tally later in the frame before scoring a power-play marker of his own in the third. The 28-year-old Guentzel has five goals and three assists in his last six games. He's up to 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists) through 63 games this season.