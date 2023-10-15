Guentzel delivered a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.

The goal -- a one-timer from the right circle set up by Kris Letang -- was his first of the season. Guentzel had missed an easy goal in the first period, but he made no mistake on this one. He has points (one goal, five assists) in all three Penguins' games so far.

