Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-point performance Wednesday
Guentzel scored a goal and two assists while adding three shots, two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
The 23-year-old now has 21 goals and 44 points on the season in 74 games. Guentzel has become the ultimate feast or famine tournament DFS play down the stretch -- over his last 17 games, he has six multi-point performances, but also 10 games in which he was held off the scoresheet completely.
