Guentzel scored two goals on three shots on net and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-0 rout of the Islanders.
The 29-year-old winger helped set up Rickard Rakell for the game's opening tally early in the second period before finding the back of the net twice in 12 seconds a few minutes later. Guentzel is wrapping up an impressive December that has seen him erupt for nine goals and 13 points in 11 contests, and with 16 goals in 33 games on the season, he's on pace for his third career 40-goal campaign.
