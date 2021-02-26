Guentzel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
Guentzel brought the Penguins even 7:22 into the third period, fighting off a check in the corner and powering his way to the front of the net before stuffing the puck past Vitek Vanecek, making it a 2-2 game. It was the seventh goal of the year for Guentzel, who now owns a modest three-game point streak (two goals, two assists).
