Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two assists in loss
Guentzel picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
The 25-year-old showed off his soft passing touch in this one, setting up Teddy Blueger and Patric Hornqvist for relative tap-ins. Guentzel has only failed to hit the scoresheet in two of 10 games to begin the season, scoring five goals and 10 points in total.
