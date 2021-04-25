Guentzel picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The 26-year-old has put together an outstanding April, racking up six goals and 17 points in 12 games. Guentzel's spot on the top power-play unit and alongside Sidney Crosby at even strength are secure, and he should continue to produce at better than a point-a-game pace down the stretch.