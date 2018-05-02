Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two more points in Game 3 loss

Guentzel recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 loss to the Capitals.

Pittsburgh's down 2-1 in the series, but don't let that distract you from Guentzel's postseason brilliance. He's got eight goals and 11 assists in nine games this postseason, giving him 40 points in 34 career playoff appearances.

