Guentzel scored twice, added two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

One of Guentzel's helpers came on the power play. His first tally also stood as the game-winner, his second such goal of the season. The winger is up to four goals, 13 points, 36 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests. As long as he can stay healthy, Guentzel remains a legitimate threat to maintain a point-per-game pace on the Penguins' top line.