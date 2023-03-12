Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

He set up Sidney Crosby for the eventual game-winner early in the second period before potting an empty-netter himself in the third. Guentzel has found the back of the net in three straight games, and over the last 13 contests the 28-year-old has delivered six goals and 11 points. He sits three tallies short of his third career 30-goal campaign, and two points shy of reaching 60 for the third time.