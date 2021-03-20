Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

The 26-year-old capped the scoring in the third period after helping set up Bryan Rust for the game-winner early in the second. Guentzel has found the back of the net in six of the last seven games, and on the season he has an impressive 13 goals and 29 points through 31 contests.