Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two-point night in OT loss

Guentzel scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

He also chipped in four shots, three hits, and two blocked shots while getting stuck with a minus-1 rating. Guentzel is demonstrating his 76-point campaign last season wasn't just a product of skating with Sidney Crosby (groin), and the 25-year-old now has 10 goals and 18 points in 21 games.