Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Both points came in the second period, after the Pens had dug a 4-0 hole for themselves in the first. Guentzel has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's piled up seven goals and 13 points and has even out-produced Sidney Crosby.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three points against Isles•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Gets two points Monday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Lights lamp twice against Arizona•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone Pittsburgh goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Consistent excellence•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Extends point streak•