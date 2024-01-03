Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Both points came in the second period, after the Pens had dug a 4-0 hole for themselves in the first. Guentzel has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's piled up seven goals and 13 points and has even out-produced Sidney Crosby.