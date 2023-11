Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 29-year-old is once again enjoying his time on a line with Sidney Crosby. Guentzel's got a five-game point streak going, and on the season he's up to six goals and 18 points in 14 games, putting him on pace to top the career-high 84 points he amassed in 2021-22. With 47 shots on net and a plus-7 rating, Guentzel's also trending toward career-best numbers in those categories as well.