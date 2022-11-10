Guentzel scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Guentzel has gotten on the scoresheet in all five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, and this was his second straight multi-point effort. The star winger is up to seven goals, five assists, 34 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through nine contests. He's been better than a point-per-game player over the last three years, so this isn't an unusual level of production, especially since Guentzel thrives alongside Sidney Crosby.