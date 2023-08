Guentzel underwent right ankle surgery on Wednesday.

This is a major blow to the Penguins as Guentzel injured his ankle during the regular season and it worsened during offseason training, making surgery the best option for the winger. Guentzel will miss at least the opening month of the season as he will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks. Guentzel had 36 goals and 73 points in 2022-23. Reilly Smith could move into his spot on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust to start the season.