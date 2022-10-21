Guentzel is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Guentzel will travel for the Penguins' upcoming five-game road trip, but his status for Saturday night's matchup with Columbus is murky at best at this point. If Guentzel and Teddy Blueger (upper body) are both unable to go versus the Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh will likely have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.