Guentzel is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Guentzel will travel for the Penguins' upcoming five-game road trip, but his status for Saturday night's matchup with Columbus is murky at best at this point. If Guentzel and Teddy Blueger (upper body) are both unable to go versus the Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh will likely have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Not practicing Friday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sustains injury Thursday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Second two-point game in row•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sparks Penguins early•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Racks up 40 goals•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Shows off skills on power-play goal•