Guentzel (upper body) is set to return Saturday versus the Kraken.

Guentzel will return to his usual top line spot and should also see power-play time. The 28-year-old has missed four games, so he may not play as many minutes as usual, though he's averaged just 17:37 per game through four contests while picking up five points and 17 shots. With Jason Zucker (upper body) also returning, both Drake Caggiula and Samuel Poulin will exit the lineup.