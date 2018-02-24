Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Wreaks havoc in Carolina

Guentzel recorded a goal, two assists, five shots and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 6-1 rout of the Hurricanes.

This was the winger's fourth multi-point showing through his past 10 games, and he has five goals and six assists during the stretch. However, it's also important to note that he missed the scoresheet entirely in five of those outings. Guentzel's game-to-game inconsistency makes him a high-risk, high-reward option in daily contests, but seasonal owners should probably just ride it out. Pittsburgh is leading the league in goals per game since the All-Star break, so it's a juicy fantasy setup for Guentzel.