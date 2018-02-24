Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Wreaks havoc in Carolina
Guentzel recorded a goal, two assists, five shots and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 6-1 rout of the Hurricanes.
This was the winger's fourth multi-point showing through his past 10 games, and he has five goals and six assists during the stretch. However, it's also important to note that he missed the scoresheet entirely in five of those outings. Guentzel's game-to-game inconsistency makes him a high-risk, high-reward option in daily contests, but seasonal owners should probably just ride it out. Pittsburgh is leading the league in goals per game since the All-Star break, so it's a juicy fantasy setup for Guentzel.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Gives Columbus fits Sunday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores twice against Sens•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Snags goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Records assist in loss to Avs•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...