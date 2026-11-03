Livanavage was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Livanavage's call up is an indication that Kaedan Kroczak, who didn't practice Monday due to a lower-body injury, could miss Tuesday's clash against the Golden Knights. The 22-year-old Livanavage is off to a hot start with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as he's compiled two goals, eight points, a plus-1 rating and 12 shots on net across nine appearances this season. The former University of North Dakota blueliner will have a decent chance of making his season debut during his current NHL stint.