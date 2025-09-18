Livingstone will attend the Penguins' training camp after signing a professional tryout prior to camp opening Thursday.

Livingstone has just five games of NHL experience under his belt from the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old blueliner will likely have to settle for a two-way contract at best if he's able to impress the Penguins' brass during camp. He had just 16 points in 59 regular-season games with AHL Milwaukee last year.