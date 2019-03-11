Penguins' Jake Lucchini: Inks entry-level deal

Lucchini agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Monday.

With his senior season at Michigan Tech wrapped up, Lucchini secured an ELC from the Pens and will report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of 2018-19 on an amatuer tryout before his deal kicks in next year. As a four-year collegiate athlete, the winger racked up 45 goals, 59 helpers and 52 PIM in 164 contests. The 23-year-old will likely need a year or two to develop his game in the minors before getting a crack at the 23-man roster, but could follow Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust (lower body) and Teddy Blueger, who all started as NCAA athletes and now are skating in Pittsburgh.