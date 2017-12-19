Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Acquired from Stars
Oleksiak was brought in via trade Tuesday from Dallas in exchange for a 2019 conditional draft pick.
Oleksiak served as a healthy scratch in his previous four outings and could be in line for more of the same with Pittsburgh. The towering blueliner will need to compete with Chad Ruhwedel and Ian Cole for a regular spot in the lineup. The Penguins used the pick they acquired in the Josh Archibald deal and immediately flipped it to pry Oleksiak away from Dallas.
