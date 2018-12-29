Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Cleared, won't play Saturday
Oleksiak (concussion) has been cleared to return for Saturday's game against the Blues, but he won't draw in, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Oleksiak is at least available should the Pens need another blueliner in future contests, but he will remain in the press box Saturday despite receiving medical clearance for action. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday versus the Wild.
