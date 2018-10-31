Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Collects two assists
Oleksiak dished out a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
Oleksiak's offensive abilities were unlocked last season after he was sent to Pittsburgh from Dallas, scoring 14 points in 41 games. This season, he's already up to three goals and seven points, on pace to breeze past his career highs. If that's not enough, he's racked up 20 hits and a plus-8 rating.
