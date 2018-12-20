Oleksiak has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Oleksiak was shaken up after taking a punch to the face during a fight with Tom Wilson on Wednesday. The concussion diagnosis is not surprising considering how dazed the Penguins' blueliner looked when he got to his feet following the altercation. The team has not put a timetable on Oleksiak's return, but he will have to satisfy league protocol before returning to game action. In 32 games this season, the 25-year-old has four goals and 11 points.