Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Dishing out hits
Oleksiak landed 174 hits this season, adding another 39 in the playoffs.
Oleksiak's previous high was 82, so he clearly was looking to add some physicality to his style of play -- which shouldn't be hard for the 6'7" Canadian. The defender played 21 games with the Stars before coming over to Pittsburgh via trade. In addition to the defensive side of his game, the 24-year-old set career highs in assists (10), points (14) and shots (64). If he returns for the 2018-19 campaign -- he will be a restricted free agent July 1 -- Oleksiak will almost certainly be a mainstay on the Penguins' blue line.
