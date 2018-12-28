Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Ditches non-contact jersey
Oleksiak (concussion) practiced with the team in a regular sweater Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Oleksiak shedding the non-contact jersey combined with the team reassigning Chad Ruhwedel to the minors would seem to be a strong indication the towering blueliner will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Blues. If he does suit up, the Toronto native will likely bump Juuso Riikola from the lineup.
