Oleksiak exited to the locker room during the first period of Wednesday's game against the Penguins after a fight with the Capitals' Tom Wilson, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Oleksiak took a right hook from Wilson that sent him to the room, suggesting the team may be evaluating him for a concussion. He should be considered questionable to return to Wednesday's contest. If he can't, there's a good chance he would be sidelined for another contest with the team scheduled for a tilt Thursday against the Wild.