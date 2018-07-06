Oleksiak submitted his paperwork for salary arbitration Thursday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

General manager Jim Rutherford has been adamant that the Penguins want to get Oleksiak signed to a new deal, so don't be surprised if this one is settled prior to an arbitration hearing. The towering defenseman figures to round out Pittsburgh's third pairing alongside the newly signed Jack Johnson.

