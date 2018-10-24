Oleksiak posted two goals, a plus-3 rating, five hits and seven PIM in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The gritty defenseman isn't known for his scoring, but he tallied two key goals Tuesday, tying the game in the second period and then again with just a few minutes remaining in regulation. Oleksiak scored four goals and 14 points with a plus-13 rating in 47 games with the Penguins last season, and that was the best statistical hockey of his career. He's proving early this season that it wasn't a fluke with three goals and a plus-1 rating in six contests.