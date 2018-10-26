Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Garners assist Saturday
Oleksiak notched a helper against the Flames on Saturday.
Oleksiak is rolling right now with three points in his last two games, along with six hits, two blocks and a plus-5 rating. The towering blueliner has only broken the 10-point mark once in his NHL career, but appears poised to challenge for career highs in goals and assists this year.
