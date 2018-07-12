Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Inks three-year extension with Pittsburgh
Oleksiak signed a three-year contract with the Penguins on Thursday that carries an average annual value of $2.1375 million.
Oleksiak was a solid contributor for the Penguins after joining Pittsburgh via trade in December, notching four goals and 14 points while earning a plus-13 rating in 47 games. The towering 6-foot-7 blueliner won't be in many fantasy owners' starting lineups in 2018-19, but he produces enough offense to warrant a spot on the bench in deeper leagues.
