Oleksiak potted a goal and tallied two hits during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.

Oleksiak notched Pittsburgh's first goal of the season less than two minutes into the game. The 14th overall pick of the Stars in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft never reached his potential with Dallas, but found new life after a mid-season trade to the Penguins, posting four goals, 14 points, and a plus-13 rating in the final 47 games. The hulking blueliner will chip in offensively now and again, but should not be relied upon for sustained offense and is better suited to deeper leagues.