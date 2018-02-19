Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Pots pair of helpers
Oleksiak snagged two assists in Sunday's 5-2 drubbing of the Blue Jackets.
Oleksiak was bogged down in a 14-game pointless streak before Sunday's offensive outburst. Considering the blueliner has a mere nine points in 47 outings this season, his production in the offensive end should probably be considered a rarity -- although lining up on the Pens' second power-play unit could help bolster his opportunities.
