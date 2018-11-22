Oleksiak register an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Dallas.

Oleksiak brought a five-game pointless streak to an end with his helper. The blueliner's game was clearly impressing the coaching staff Wednesday, as he logged a season-high 19:54 of ice time. If he can continue to secure increased minutes, the towering defenseman can offer mid-range fantasy value given the star players surrounding him and his cannon of a shot.