Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Snags qualifying offer
Oleksiak was tendered a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Monday, NHL.com reports.
Considering the Penguins are expected to be hard up against the cap -- especially after signing Bryan Rust to a new deal -- the organization may want Oleksiak to sign his tender at a cost of $1 million. The defender will cost more if signed to a long-term deal -- perhaps in the neighborhood of the $2.7 million AAV awarded to Columbus' Markus Nutivaara.
