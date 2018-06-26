Oleksiak was tendered a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Considering the Penguins are expected to be hard up against the cap -- especially after signing Bryan Rust to a new deal -- the organization may want Oleksiak to sign his tender at a cost of $1 million. The defender will cost more if signed to a long-term deal -- perhaps in the neighborhood of the $2.7 million AAV awarded to Columbus' Markus Nutivaara.