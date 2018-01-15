Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Strong fantasy showing in victory
Oleksiak dished out two assists and picked up 17 PIM in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Oleksiak only played 11:00 due to all the PIM, as the third-pairing blueliner challenged Rangers' blueliner Brendan Smith after he hit Ryan Reaves and got the KO. Oleksiak was assessed a two-minute penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the five-minute fighting major. The 25-year-old doesn't provide much offense, but he's been rock-solid for Pittsburgh and has the intangibles to be a very impactful player. The 6-foot-7 rearguard is worth owning in some deep leagues for his strong peripheral stats and 44 PIM.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...