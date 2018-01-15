Oleksiak dished out two assists and picked up 17 PIM in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Oleksiak only played 11:00 due to all the PIM, as the third-pairing blueliner challenged Rangers' blueliner Brendan Smith after he hit Ryan Reaves and got the KO. Oleksiak was assessed a two-minute penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the five-minute fighting major. The 25-year-old doesn't provide much offense, but he's been rock-solid for Pittsburgh and has the intangibles to be a very impactful player. The 6-foot-7 rearguard is worth owning in some deep leagues for his strong peripheral stats and 44 PIM.