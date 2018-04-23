Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Struggling to get off bench
Oleksiak averaged a paltry 11:50 of ice time in Pittsburgh first-round series versus the Flyers.
Considering how infrequently Oleksiak is on the ice, it makes sense that he hasn't registered a point yet in the playoffs. The Toronto native has contributed 14 hits and six blocks and adds unparalleled size to the Pens' lineup at 6'7". Having said that, the defenseman could find himself watching from the press box if coach Mike Sullivan decides to give Matt Hunwick a look.
