Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Two-point performance Wednesday
Oleksiak scored a goal and an assist while adding one shot, two blocked shots, six PIM, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
The 25-year-old had arguably his best game of the season, and certainly his most valuable one from a fantasy perspective. Oleksiak doesn't have much offensive upside -- he now has only three goals and nine points in 33 games -- but his ability to contribute in multiple ways does give him a decent floor in DFS.
