Oleksiak has served as a healthy scratch in seven of the team's previous 11 contests.

Since the Pens brought in Marcus Pettersson from Anaheim on Dec. 3, Oleksiak has seen himself slide into a reduced role. Additionally, the breakout performance of Juuso Riikola has further limited the towering blueliner's opportunities. Once Justin Schultz (lower leg) returns to the lineup, Pittsburgh will have to make a decision about its blue line, as the club can't afford to carry nine defensemen.