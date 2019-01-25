Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Watching from press box
Oleksiak has served as a healthy scratch in seven of the team's previous 11 contests.
Since the Pens brought in Marcus Pettersson from Anaheim on Dec. 3, Oleksiak has seen himself slide into a reduced role. Additionally, the breakout performance of Juuso Riikola has further limited the towering blueliner's opportunities. Once Justin Schultz (lower leg) returns to the lineup, Pittsburgh will have to make a decision about its blue line, as the club can't afford to carry nine defensemen.
More News
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Cleared, won't play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Exits following fight•
-
Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak: Snags assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...